Rohit Sharma 'extremely honoured' to be nominated for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday said that he is 'extremely honoured and humbled' to be nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 23:01 IST
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday said that he is 'extremely honoured and humbled' to be nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). BCCI took to Twitter and posted a video of Sharma in which the batsman thanked the cricket governing body, his teammate, fans and family.
"Extremely honoured and humbled to be nominated by the BCCI for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, which is the highest sporting honour in India. I am grateful to BCCI, to all my teammates, support staff, fans of the game and my family for sticking by me," Sharma said. Rohit, the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year and India's vice-captain, is the first batsman to score four T20I centuries and is the first player to have twin centuries in his maiden appearance as a Test opener.
For Arjuna Award, the apex body of cricket in India on Saturday nominated Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Deepti Sharma. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products
Sustainable funds in India attract USD 500 mn during COVID-19 selloff
India's COVID-19 death count rises by 120, record jump of nearly 5,000 new cases
Ascott Ltd envisages delay in India expansion plan due to pandemic
COVID-19: Stranded Indians in Israel excited to return home on May 25