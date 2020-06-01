Left Menu
CAB to pay tribute to Bengal cricket legends

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will be paying tributes to the former greats of Bengal on their birth anniversary, said its president Avishek Dalmiya on Sunday.

CAB to pay tribute to Bengal cricket legends
CAB logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will be paying tributes to the former greats of Bengal on their birth anniversary, said its president Avishek Dalmiya on Sunday. Dalmiya said this on the occasion of the 92nd birth anniversary of Bengal's cricket legend Pankaj Roy to whom he paid his homage at the Eden Gardens Clubhouse.

Also, present on the occasion were CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly, joint secretary Debabrata Das, and late Roy's son and former India cricketer Pranab Roy. "We want to remember the stalwarts who have immensely contributed to Bengal Cricket and pay our respect to them every year. In fact, every cricketer who has played for Bengal deserves recognition for their services," Dalmiya said in a statement.

"As part of this exercise, we would remember the past Bengal Captains who have also played for the country but have left us for their heavenly abode by garlanding their photographs on their birth anniversaries. Also, cards would be sent to every individual who is currently Honorary Members on their birthdays. Once our office reopens, we would chalk out the dates and start this process," Dalmiya added. The Bengal legend is best known for establishing the world record opening partnership of 413 runs, together with Vinoo Mankad, against New Zealand at Chennai and the record stood until 2008. He also captained India in a Test match in England. He was honoured with the Padma Shri.

Snehasish Ganguly also shared some memories and stressed on the importance of remembering the past legends. "We have grown up hearing stories about Pankaj Roy, his world record stand with Vinoo Mankad. He was an ideal and inspiration since we started playing cricket. While playing in the first division, Sporting Union was my first club and I was fortunate to play for a club where he played all his life," he said.

"His dedication was phenomenal. I will always remember when Pankaj used to come to the nets to meet us. He would give tips before the 1989 Ranji Trophy final. I was very young and he gave me advice about playing the pacers. It all helped a lot. It's a great initiative taken to remember the legends of Bengal Cricket," Ganguly added. Pranab Roy said, "On behalf of Roy family, I thank CAB President Avishek Dalmiya and other CAB Officials for taking this great initiative to honour our past international legends. It's a beginning today and I hope it will continue with other Bengal legends." (ANI)

