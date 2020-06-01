Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Speedster Rabada committed to playing for South Africa

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 01-06-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 14:25 IST
Cricket-Speedster Rabada committed to playing for South Africa

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada says he is fully committed to playing for South Africa after a difficult 2019/20 season in which he felt "out of place" and incurred a one-test ban for overzealous celebration against England. The 25-year-old topped the International Cricket Council’s test bowler rankings in 2018 but was, by his own admission, below par in the last South African summer.

"I am 150% fully committed to playing for South Africa," he said in an interview released by Cricket South Africa on Monday. "The past season was a disappointment, even though my stats were OK. I just felt really rusty and out of place. I am taking it day by day to achieve my new set of goals."

Rabada missed the crucial fourth test against England after collecting a fourth demerit point in a 24-month period for celebrating too close to visiting captain Joe Root after claiming his wicket. He has had several run-ins with authority around what is deemed over-aggression on the pitch, leaving some to question his attitude.

"It’s passion," he says. "Everybody has their opinion and they are entitled to that. I have identified things I needed to and will address them with the people who are closest to me and who I feel should be helping me." Rabada has featured in 142 international matches across all three formats since making his debut in November 2014 and he says his heavy workload has not helped.

However, the rest he has had due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been welcome, even if the circumstances are troubling. "The five years has gone by really quickly, but there has been a huge amount of volume in my cricket," he added.

"I am just glad that I can get a rest, though not in the way that it has come." (Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

NDRF deploys 9 teams in Maharashtra as cyclone forming over Arabian Sea

The nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force NDRF have been deployed in Maharashtra on Monday in view of the developing cyclone situation in the Arabian Sea. As per the NDRFs statement, three teams have been deployed in Mumbai, tw...

Elections to 18 RS seats on June 19: EC

The polls to 18 Rajya Sabha seats, deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on June 19, the Election Commission announced on MondayOut of these 18 seats, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, two from Jharkhand, three...

Hackers claim to have found vulnerability in BHIM app; NPCI denies any data compromise

A group of ethical hackers on Monday claimed to have discovered a vulnerability affecting millions using the BHIM app, a claim which was denied by NPCI that operates the small value payments application. Vpnmentor, which claimed to be the l...

Nigeria: NCDC Team visits in Kano on COVID-19 prevention and control

Yesterday, the NCDC Team paid an advocacy visit to the Eze Ndi Igbo in Kano on COVID-19 prevention control in the state.We continue to engage with traditional leaders who have a critical role in providing the right guidance to citizens on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020