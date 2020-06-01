Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't know how my action developed, there's no proper reasoning: Jasprit Bumrah

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has said that all his cricket coaching has been self-taught and added that there is no proper reasoning behind his bowling action.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 15:18 IST
Don't know how my action developed, there's no proper reasoning: Jasprit Bumrah
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has said that all his cricket coaching has been self-taught and added that there is no proper reasoning behind his bowling action. Bumrah was speaking at an interaction with Ian Bishop and Shaun Pollock as part of ICC podcast and it was then that he was asked as to how his action developed.

"Basically, I have never been coached a lot. I never did any sort of professional coaching and I did not go to any professional camps. All my cricket has been self-taught till date, nobody has told me this is how you bowl," Bumrah said during the interaction. "I have learned everything by watching videos on television. I do not know how this action developed, there is no proper reasoning for it. There are always some people doubting but I have never really listened to people who told that action needs to be changed," he added.

The 26-year-old pacer also explained the reasoning behind his short run-up during bowling. He also explained why he does not see any need for changing his run-up. "My run-up is because of playing in the backyard, we did not have much space, so this is the longest that you could have had, maybe this could have been the case. I have tried longer run-up and nothing changes, speed is still the same so why to run so much," Bumrah said.

Bumrah was last seen in action during India's two-match Test series against New Zealand earlier this year. He managed to pick up six wickets in the series, however, the side lost the two-match series 0-2 and this proved as their first defeat in the World Test Championship.

Bumrah is currently ranked as the number two bowler in the ICC ODI rankings while he is on the seventh spot in the Test rankings. He would have been in action for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had commenced on March 29.

However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

MHA puts on hold list of non-Swadeshi items for CAPF canteens

Hours after making it public, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday put on hold a list of non-Swadeshi products not to be sold at Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs canteens, saying there were discrepancies and a fresh list would be release...

Lockdown: Working women complain of 'online' sexual harassment, say experts

Getting unwarranted video call requests at odd hours, being talked down during virtual meetings were among the complaints of sexual harassment from women working from home during the nationwide lockdown, according to experts working in the ...

Volatility in mkts friend of long term investors as it makes good stocks attractive: Analysts

Equity markets are likely to remain volatile till there is semblance of normalcy returning, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, adding such volatility makes good stocks cheaper. Global equity markets have been volatile in the...

Gujarat braces for cyclone, deploys 10 NDRF teams

In anticipation of a cyclonic storm making landfall on the Gujarat coast on June 3, the state government on Monday ordered evacuation of people living in low-lying areas and deployed 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force NDRF in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020