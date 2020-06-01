Man United extends Ighalo's loan deal until January

Odion Ighalo will stay at Manchester United until January 31 after the Premier League club announced an extension to the striker's loan deal on Monday. Ighalo was due to return to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua because his initial deal with United expired on Sunday.

The Nigeria international scored four goals in eight appearances for United before the coronavirus outbreak forced soccer to be suspended. The Premier League is set to return on June 17. United also is still in the FA Cup and Europa League.