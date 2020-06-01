Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pritam Kotal, Jeje Lalpekhlua recall Mohun Bagan's victory parade of maiden I-League title

Five years ago on this day, Mohun Bagan's homecoming was celebrated with a rousing reception - fans pouring on the streets to celebrate Kolkata's first-ever I-League title.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:10 IST
Pritam Kotal, Jeje Lalpekhlua recall Mohun Bagan's victory parade of maiden I-League title
Mohun Bagan fans celebrating their club's first I-League title. (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Five years ago on this day, Mohun Bagan's homecoming was celebrated with a rousing reception - fans pouring on the streets to celebrate Kolkata's first-ever I-League title. But the gravity of the victory did not really hit the players till they saw tens of thousands of fans throng the streets in Kolkata upon landing -- along the 25km-stretch from the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport to the Mohun Bagan Club Tent in Maidan.

"We were still discussing about previous night -- Bello's header and our fight against Bengaluru FC, that too at their home ground," All India Football Federation quoted Blue Tigers defender Pritam Kotal, who was then with Mohun Bagan, as saying. "But when we landed we were awe-struck. Such was the jubilation that a journey to the Mohun Bagan Club Tent which would generally take around 45-minutes took us almost 5 hours, as the team bus meandered its way through throngs of jubilant supporters," Kotal recalled.

Kotal was amazed by the reception they received by the fans and according to him "football made the life in Kolkata to come to a standstill". "All we could see was people. Football had brought everyone to celebrate on the roads. We were stopping at every 5 metres. But that stoppage was all about moving forward - football was being celebrated, and in what such a spirit. Football had made life in Kolkata to come to a standstill," he said.

Mercurial striker Jeje Lalpekhlua who hails from the football-crazy state of Mizoram expressed he has never seen anything like the victory parade of that day. "It was massive. It seemed the entire city had come to take part in the victory parade. I never felt that celebrations could have been so unique. I've seen a lot of passionate football fans back home in Mizoram but this was one sight I have never seen anywhere. And it still stays with me. Thank you Kolkata," Jeje stated.

"We didn't mind the bus moving at a snail's pace. Rather we enjoyed it. The day was about something else. It took us almost five hours or more to reach the Club Tent that day. That was one jam where I didn't mind being stuck at," he maintained. The striker felt that it was not just the Bagan fans who were celebrating their maiden I-League title - it was entire Bengal.

"I was getting so many messages from so many people on that day. But the ones which touched me the most were from the supporters of East Bengal. That's when I realised that we had not just won it for Mohun Bagan, but we had won it for entire Bengal," Jeje expressed. Coach Sanjoy Sen believes that it was the relief of winning the I-League brought out such a momentous celebration among the fans in Kolkata.

"The roads were jammed. It was a sea of heads - the sea of Green and Maroon. Kolkata knows how to celebrate and on that day, the fans brought back memories of yesteryears. It just goes to show how well-knit football is within the culture of the people of Bengal," said Sen. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli defence chief says he's preparing for consequences of West Bank annexations

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday he ordered the military to step up preparations for Israels pending annexation of parts of the West Bank, a plan that could stoke Palestinian violence.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has...

UK COVID-19 confirmed death toll rises to 39,045

The United Kingdoms death toll from people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen by 111 to 39,049, the government said on Monday.The new total includes an additional 445 deaths in England in the period April 24 to May 31, it said....

New York's Cuomo calls for police reforms in wake of George Floyd's death

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday called for a national ban on police use of chokeholds and excessive force as part of a reform of policing following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in Minneapolis a week ago.Its n...

Nearly 95% beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh receive pensions at their doorsteps

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday distributed Junes pension under a social welfare scheme to nearly 95 per cent of beneficiaries at their doorsteps for the fourth consecutive month. In a statement, the state government said the pensio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020