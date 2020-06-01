Left Menu
BFI nominates Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan for Khel Ratna

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:46 IST
The Boxing Federation of India on Monday nominated world silver-medallist Amit Panghal and the seasoned Vikas Krishan for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, picking only Olympic-bound names as its nominees for the annual honours. Panghal (52kg), also an Asian Games champion, has not won any national sports award. He is being nominated for the Arjuna award for the past three years but has not been considered by the selection committee because of a 2012 "inadvertent" dope offence. Commonwealth and Asian Games gold-medallist Krishan (69kg) won the Arjuna award in 2012. The BFI has nominated world bronze-winning trio of Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Simranjit Kaur (64kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) for the Arjuna awards.

In its nominations for the Dronacharya awards, the BFI has finalised the names of national women's coach Mohammed Ali Qamar and assistant coach Chhote Lal Yadav. Yadav is also closely associated with six-time world champion M C Mary Kom.

The last day for filing nominations is Wednesday..

