Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pressure mounting, Nationals ownership to pay minor leaguers

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 01-06-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 23:20 IST
Pressure mounting, Nationals ownership to pay minor leaguers
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Washington Nationals ownership reversed a decision to cut pay to minor league players by $100 after players on the MLB roster voted unanimously to bridge the delta by establishing a self-funded payment pool. Players in the Nationals' farm system will instead be paid $400 weekly until the end of the scheduled season in late August. The restored payment to minor leaguers was reported Monday by multiple outlets.

After the Washington Post originally reported that the club was planning to reduce the pay to $300 per week, veteran reliever Sean Doolittle announced via Twitter that the team's current 25-man roster was fully committed to plugging that gap. "After hearing that Nationals minor league players are facing additional pay cuts, the current members of the Washington Nationals Major League Baseball club will be coming together and committing funds to make whole the lost wages from their weekly stipends," Doolittle said.

"All of us were minor leaguers at one point in our careers, and we know how important the weekly stipends are for them and their families during uncertain times. Minor leaguers are an essential part of our organization and they are bearing the heaviest burden of this situation as their season is likely to be canceled. "We recognize that and want to stand with them and show our support."

Doolittle said a Zoom call to discuss offsetting reduced pay for minor leaguers didn't last long -- it was quickly established that unanimous support to create the fund to fully pay those players was enough to move forward. Major League Baseball announced players would earn $400 per week in April and May. After that, it was up to individual teams to figure out a financial model to follow during the coronavirus pandemic. The Oakland Athletics eliminated stipends entirely.

Other teams are offering reduced compensation. The Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, and Minnesota Twins plan to pay players in the farm system $400 per week through August when the usual minor league season ends.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan prime minister defends lifting lockdown, urges nation to 'live with the virus'

Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday cited economic losses to justify his governments decision to lift a coronavirus lockdown despite rising infections and deaths, urging people to live with the virus.Pakistan has rolled back almos...

Khalilzad sounds upbeat note on chances for intra-Afghan peace talks

The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan sounded upbeat on Monday about the chances for peace talks starting between the Kabul government and the Taliban militant group but suggested further prisoner releases were needed first.Speaking to rep...

Pak's law minister resigns to represent govt in Supreme Court in case against judge

Pakistans law minister Farogh Naseem on Monday resigned to defend the government in the Supreme Court in a case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Naseem, who belongs to Karachi, will appear on behalf of the government that last year filed a ca...

Slovakia takes next steps to ease coronavirus measures

Slovakia will undo more coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday, including opening indoor sports centres and pools, as the country with one of the worlds lowest death rates from the outbreak moves ahead with reopening. The government agreed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020