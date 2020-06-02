Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 04:09 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 04:09 IST
Cardinals sign Texas Tech product Cantrell

The Arizona Cardinals on Monday signed Texas Tech product Dylan Cantrell, a player highly familiar with coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense. Cantrell, who has been a wide receiver, will switch to tight end with the Cardinals.

Arizona released cornerback Sojourn Shelton to open a roster spot. Cantrell, 25, was drafted in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018 but has never appeared in an NFL game. He spent most of the 2018 season on the Chargers' practice squad and spent 2019 on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury before the Chargers declined to offer him a contract for 2020.

Cantrell played at Texas Tech under Kingsbury from 2013-17 and caught 158 passes for 1,873 yards and 18 touchdowns in 46 games (29 starts). Kingsbury is beginning his second season as Arizona's coach.

Cantrell was teammates with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at both Whitehouse High in Texas and at Texas Tech. Shelton, 25, finished last season on the Cardinals' practice squad. He also hasn't played in an NFL game.

--Field Level Media

