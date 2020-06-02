Reports: Jets sign fifth-round pick Hall to four-year deal

The New York Jets signed fifth-round draft choice Bryce Hall, according to multiple reports on Monday. Newsday reported that Hall, a cornerback, signed a four-year, $3.6 million deal.

Hall played college football at Virginia. He was forecasted to be chosen in the first or second round of the draft prior to suffering a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle in October. After being drafted in late April, Hall said he was on schedule to play if the season started in September.

Hall intercepted five passes in 44 games (39 starts) for Virginia. He also had 154 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. --Field Level Media