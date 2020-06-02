Left Menu
Development News Edition

Julian Nagelsmann looks for improvement despite RB Leipzig's victory over FC Koln

Despite registering a win over FC Koln, RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann feels that there is room for improvement and his side did not defend well.

ANI | Cologne | Updated: 02-06-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 08:47 IST
Julian Nagelsmann looks for improvement despite RB Leipzig's victory over FC Koln
RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann (Photo/RB Leipzig Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Despite registering a win over FC Koln, RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann feels that there is room for improvement and his side did not defend well. "It was a strange game with lots of ups and downs. We were a bit sleepy before they scored. We didn't defend as well as we can. Overall, I think we could play better," the club's official website quoted Nagelsmann as saying.

"It's hard to summarise things at the moment. A win was important for the table. Coming from behind was important too. It wasn't easy, but we deserved to win," he added. RB Leipzig defeated FC Koln by 4-2 here on Tuesday and climbed to the third spot on Bundesliga table with 58 points, only behind Bayern Munich (67) and Borussia Dortmund (60).

Jhon Cordoba scored the opening goal of the match in the seventh minute, putting FC Koln ahead of RB Leipzig. However, RB Leipzig did not take much time level the scores as Patrik Schick netted a goal in the 20th minute. Christopher Nkunku then scored a goal to hand RB Leipzig a one-goal lead before the first-half came to an end. Timo Werner extended the lead shortly after the break.

The hosts cut the deficit thanks to a wonderful Anthony Modeste's strike in the 55th minute. However, two minutes later, Leipzig restored their two-goal lead as Dani Olmo struck his first Bundesliga goal. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore has reopened 75% of its economy

Singapore has reopened 75 of its economy as part of a three-phase controlled approach to end a virus lockdown in place since early April. Finance, electronics manufacturing and logistics are among sectors that resumed operations after a two...

10 people test positive for COVID-19 at Delhi LG's office: Sources

As many as 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijals office situated at Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines, New Delhi, said sources. All those working at the LGs office have undergone COVID-19 tests and ...

Gilead says drug helped moderately ill coronavirus patients

A California biotech company says its experimental drug remdesivir improved symptoms when given for five days to moderately ill, hospitalised patients with COVID-19. Gilead Sciences gave few details on Monday but said full results would soo...

Leclanché announces strategic company reorganization along with an Industrial Partnership Agreement with Eneris Group aiming at creating a leading European battery partnership

Eneris Group to make direct investments totaling up to CHF 95 million in two manufacturing JVs and a Technology License Agreement Eneris to provide up to CHF 42 million in working capital loans and make investments in excess of CHF 53 mil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020