Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zinedine Zidane works with entire Real Madrid group for first time since March

As Real Madrid gears up for La Liga's return, the club's manager Zinedine Zidane on Monday worked with the entire group for the first time since March.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 02-06-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 10:04 IST
Zinedine Zidane works with entire Real Madrid group for first time since March
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane . Image Credit: ANI

As Real Madrid gears up for La Liga's return, the club's manager Zinedine Zidane on Monday worked with the entire group for the first time since March. "Real Madrid began the fourth week of training with the news that Zidane was able to work with the entire group for the first time since 11 March," the club said in a statement.

"Under the strict health rules of the protocol set by La Liga due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the players completed a very physical first part of the session and continued with individual and group exercises with the ball and goals. Finally, they played a twelve vs twelve game," the statement added. La Liga on Monday announced the dates for the remaining matchdays of the 2019-2020 season with the first match set to be played between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11.

Real Madrid will return to action on June 14 to compete against Eibar while the top-placed club Barcelona will resume the season on June 13 when they will take on Real Mallorca.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

We have to take tough steps to fight coronavirus and also take steps to take care of economy: PM Narendra Modi at CII's annual session.

We have to take tough steps to fight coronavirus and also take steps to take care of economy PM Narendra Modi at CIIs annual session....

Naval vessel INS Jalashwa reaches Tuticorn with stranded Indian nationals from Sri Lanka

By Joymala Bagchi Indian Navys INS Jalashwa arrived at the V O Chidambaranar Port in Tamil Nadus Tuticorin at 10 am on Tuesday and has initiated the process of disembarkation of 685 stranded Indian nationals that it was carrying from Colomb...

Singapore has reopened 75% of its economy

Singapore has reopened 75 of its economy as part of a three-phase controlled approach to end a virus lockdown in place since early April. Finance, electronics manufacturing and logistics are among sectors that resumed operations after a two...

10 people test positive for COVID-19 at Delhi LG's office: Sources

As many as 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijals office situated at Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines, New Delhi, said sources. All those working at the LGs office have undergone COVID-19 tests and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020