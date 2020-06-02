Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England's Plunkett open to idea of playing for US

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-06-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 10:10 IST
Cricket-England's Plunkett open to idea of playing for US

Fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who has been left out of England's summer training squad, has said he is open to the idea of playing for the United States one day. The 35-year-old, whose wife is American, has not played for England since claiming three wickets in last year's World Cup final.

He would need to serve a three-year residency period to be eligible to play for the United States, who gained one-day international status last year. "It would be nice be involved in some sort of cricket over there," Plunkett told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"My kids might be American, so it would be quite cool to say to them that I played for England and the U.S." England have asked a group of 55 players to return to training to prepare for the start of the English summer season, which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right-arm quick Plunkett, who did not make the cut, said he could see himself mentoring young American cricketers. "I'm English and I'll always be an Englishman, but if I'm still fit and there's an opportunity to play at the highest level, why would I not take it?"

"If I go over there and end up being a U.S. citizen, or have a green card, I can help the development, especially being someone who has just finished with England."

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

We have to take tough steps to fight coronavirus and also take steps to take care of economy: PM Narendra Modi at CII's annual session.

We have to take tough steps to fight coronavirus and also take steps to take care of economy PM Narendra Modi at CIIs annual session....

Naval vessel INS Jalashwa reaches Tuticorn with stranded Indian nationals from Sri Lanka

By Joymala Bagchi Indian Navys INS Jalashwa arrived at the V O Chidambaranar Port in Tamil Nadus Tuticorin at 10 am on Tuesday and has initiated the process of disembarkation of 685 stranded Indian nationals that it was carrying from Colomb...

Singapore has reopened 75% of its economy

Singapore has reopened 75 of its economy as part of a three-phase controlled approach to end a virus lockdown in place since early April. Finance, electronics manufacturing and logistics are among sectors that resumed operations after a two...

10 people test positive for COVID-19 at Delhi LG's office: Sources

As many as 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijals office situated at Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines, New Delhi, said sources. All those working at the LGs office have undergone COVID-19 tests and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020