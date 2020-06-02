Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Ravens owner Bisciotti pledges $1 million toward social justice reform

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti on Monday pledged $1 million for social justice reform in Baltimore. The Ravens said a committee of current and former players from the team will decide which programs receive contributions. Mayweather offers to cover funeral costs for George Floyd

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather has offered to cover the funeral expenses for George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man whose death while in police custody in Minneapolis prompted protests across the United States. The former five-division world champion's promotional company, Mayweather Productions, confirmed on Twitter that he had made the offer, and several local media reports have said the family have accepted. Holden confirms quitting Supercars at end of 2020 series

Holden has confirmed that its commitment to Australia's Supercars series will finish at the end of the 2020 championship. U.S. automaker General Motors announced in February it had decided to scrap the Holden brand at the end of 2020, leaving the V8 touring cars championship under a cloud. Woods says Floyd death a 'shocking tragedy'

Tiger Woods said on Monday he has always respected U.S. law enforcement but that their use of force on George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man who died while in police custody, clearly crossed a line. Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old white Minneapolis police officer, was arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges, after cellphone footage showed him kneeling on Floyd's neck. Japan's Naomi Osaka adds voice to U.S. protests: 'silence is betrayal'

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka has added her voice to protests over the death of an African-American man in U.S. police custody, criticising people for tweeting more about lootings than his death. Protests set off by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old who died in Minneapolis after being pinned beneath a white police officer's knee for nearly nine minutes erupted around the United States again on Monday, the latest of several days of violence. Silver, NBA shift focus to fighting racism

NBA commissioner Adam Silver asked all 30 teams to encourage and embrace the push for social change. Silver issued a memo to every NBA team late Sunday as nationwide protests surrounding the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, all of whom were black and unarmed, raged for another night. On this day: Born June 3, 1982: Yelena Isinbayeva, Russian pole vaulter

Few have dominated their sport like Russian pole vault record holder Yelena Isinbayeva, with her back-to-back Olympic gold medals, more than two dozen world records and seven indoor and outdoor world titles. The 37-year-old retired athlete, now a member of the International Olympic Committee, also made headlines for her criticism of the punishment her country received for a state-backed doping scandal and for her controversial views on homosexuality. Bears' Nagy praises Trubisky's approach to competition

Mitchell Trubisky enters a prove-it year with the Chicago Bears, and head coach Matt Nagy praises the incumbent starter for not shrinking from competition with Nick Foles. "(Trubisky) has been really, really good in the fact that he's taken this head-on," Nagy said Monday on NFL Network. "He's accepted it. He understands it. We're all so competitive, but we're human, too. There is a realness to the fact that 'OK, you're going to bring somebody else in here and have me compete' initially it's probably a shock. But then after that, it's like, 'Let's go.'" Nationals players pledge compensation for team's minor leaguers

Facing additional paycuts, players in the Washington Nationals' farm system are set to receive an unexpected boost. The Washington Post reported the Nationals planned to reduce pay for minor league players to $300 per week. Gronkowski loses WWE 24/7 belt after record run

Rob Gronkowski's record reign as WWE's 24/7 champ is over after nearly two months. Gronkowski, who recently came out of retirement to resume his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was pinned Monday by Ron "R-Truth" Killings on the "WWE Raw" show.