Left Menu
Development News Edition

UFC star Adesanya joins George Floyd protest in New Zealand

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:01 IST
UFC star Adesanya joins George Floyd protest in New Zealand

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has joined a growing group of prominent sports stars condemning the killing of George Floyd in the United States last week. The 30-year-old Nigeria-born Adesanya, who has lived in New Zealand since he was 10, addressed a crowd of almost 4,000 at a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest Monday in downtown Auckland, New Zealand's largest city. Similar rallies took place in other New Zealand cities, including a torch light vigil in pouring rain outside parliament in the capital, Wellington.

Adesanya spoke of his own experience of racism and his anger at racial profiling. “How many of you walk into a store and have to put your hands behind your back just so they don't think you're stealing?” Adesanya said. “How many of you walk down the street and have to kind of smile and try and make the person who you can see is already scared of you, make them feel comfortable?" Adesanya said it happened in the building where he lives.

“I just moved (apartments) and I'm on the top floor and I have to go in the elevator. Three times already I've had to have racist, scared white people jump when they see me and I smile at them," he said. “So now I've got to stay to the side and let them walk through just so they don't get scared when they see me. Why? Because I'm black.” Adesanya was emotional as he made a call for peaceful action to register anger at Floyd's death. “After this we're gonna march,” he said. “But we've been talking for so long, we've been marching for so long. But it's not about us now.

“We need you to speak up, we need you to say something because … I'm sick and tired of seeing those faces get killed because guess what? I see myself in them the whole time and it's heartbreaking.” Thousands of people in the United States and around the world have taken to the streets to express outrage over Floyd's May 25 death and other killings of black people, particularly by police. Floyd, who was handcuffed and saying he couldn't breathe, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck. Adesanya won the UFC world middleweight title at UFC 245 in October last year and defended his title for the first time in March. AP BS BS

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Post-lockdown cinema trip in Portugal is blast from the past

For Manuela Figueiredo, going out with her family to see her first movie after weeks of lockdown was a trip down memory lane. For her 24-year-old son Joao, it was a completely new experience. They sat two metres six feet apart, in separate ...

Steel players' operating profit to decline 20-30 pc in FY21: India Ratings

As construction activities were impacted due to the extended lockdown, onset of monsoon and mass migration of labourers, operating profit or EBITDA of steel producers is expected to decline by 20-30 per cent in the current fiscal due to low...

TTFI recommends Manika Batra for Khel Ratna, players not ready for training camp till August

Indias table tennis star Manika Batra was on Tuesday recommended for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the national federation TTFI. Manika, who missed out on Indias highest sporting honour last year, is the first woman paddl...

Vinesh for 'Khel Ratna'; Rahul Aware, Deepak Punia and Sakshi nominated for Arjuna

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat was on Tuesday put in contention for Khel Ratna while World Championship medallists Rahul Aware and Olympic-bound Deepak Punia were nominated for the Arjuna award alongside Sakshi Malik and two others by the nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020