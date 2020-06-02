Indian cricketers' attitude towards fitness influenced Bangladesh players: Tamim Iqbal

Senior cricketer Tamim Iqbal has no qualms in admitting that Bangladesh closely followed Indian cricket, and said the Tigers' change in attitude towards fitness was influenced by Virat Kohli and his men. "I think because India is our neighbour country, we follow a lot of things about what's happening in India. Indian cricket's change in approach towards fitness influenced Bangladesh cricket the most," the left-handed opener said in a ESPNcricinfo podcast.

The 31-year-old Tamim said he was in awe of Kohli's focus towards fitness despite both cricketers being on the same side of age. "I have no shame to tell you this. I think this should be out. 2-3 years back, when I sometimes used to see Virat Kohli doing all those gym things, running around, I honestly used to feel ashamed myself. "The guy of my age is training so much despite attaining success whereas I am not even doing half of what he is doing," he said. "I, maybe, not doing half of what he is doing. At least, if I can't match his level, try to follow his path. Maybe I can reach 50-60 per cent."