Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSL facing economic crisis, some team owners looking to exit: Akhtar

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:08 IST
PSL facing economic crisis, some team owners looking to exit: Akhtar
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said that the PSL is facing an economic crisis and some of the owners are looking to sell their teams. Appearing on a television show, Akhtar also claimed he didn't see the Pakistan Super League (PSL) taking place for the next 16 to 18 months.

"I know some people wouldn't like to hear this but some owners are looking to sell their franchisees. I would be more than happy to provide financial and non-monetary support to keep the PSL alive and to thrive," he said. The Pakistan Cricket Board had to suspend the fifth edition of the PSL in March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the final stage of the event remaining.

The board was also forced to organise some matches in Karachi and Lahore before empty stadiums because of the virus after the league was held completely for the first time in Pakistan since its launch in 2016. "I think if we do the math, the PSL can't be held before 16 to 18 months. The World Cup will also take probably after eight months because time is needed for the Coronavirus issue to settle down.

"The thing is if there is no proper cricket until say September, how can the PSL be held in four months? I don't think the board can ask for money from the franchisees in this situation. As far as I know some franchises are already ready to sell their brand. They have offers," Akhtar claimed. The former fast bowler claimed he will not allow the PSL to die and he will come forward with financial and other support to help save the T20 league.

"I will make sure that the PSL thrives and stays alive and it gets big brands to make progress," he added. He also didn't agree with suggestions that the Indian cricket board (BCCI) was working behind the scenes to get the World T20 Cup in Australia postponed and instead hold the Indian Premier League in its window in October-November.

"I don't think the ICC, Cricket Australia or BCCI can do anything about it. This decision will come from the Australian government. The policies of the Australian government will decide when the World T20 is held. "And I know for the Australian government the health of their people is first without paying heed to other forces." Akhtar said the Australian government will not take decisions based on what the BCCI wants.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Too early to exclude travellers from UK coronavirus quarantine -testing coordinator

It is too early to be able to exclude some international travellers from quarantine measures due to be introduced next week to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus, Britains COVID-19 testing coordinator said on Tuesday.John Newton said o...

PM Modi, Trump discuss situation on India-China border amid stand-off in Eastern Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation during which the two leaders exchanged views on the situation on the India-China border. The conversation took place amid a stand-off betwee...

Robots dish out the drinks at reopened Dutch restaurant

At the Dadawan restaurant in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht, an unusual group of new staffers has been brought in to help after the Netherlands eased its coronavirus lockdown this week robots. A robotic trio of waiters named Amy, Ake...

German coalition parties put off decision on coronavirus stimulus package

Parties in German Chancellor Angela Merkels coalition wrestled on Tuesday over final details of a huge stimulus package to aid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, including whether cash incentives to buy new cars should exclude combustion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020