Panthers place Kuechly on retired list, spread cap hit to '21

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 04:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 04:10 IST
Luke Kuechly was placed on the reserve-retired list Tuesday, allowing the Carolina Panthers to spread the dead cap hit for the remainder of the linebacker's contract over the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Kuechly announced his retirement in January, but by delaying the official transaction with the NFL until after June 1, the Panthers spread $11.84 million in dead money over two charges: $4.71 million in 2020 and $7.13 million in 2021.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time All-Pro drafted by the Panthers in 2012, Kuechly retired at age 28 after a series of head injuries. He turned 29 in April. Kuechly was a tackling savant upon his arrival into the league, leading the NFL with 164 tackles in his rookie season as he was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He also topped all players in tackles two seasons later in 2014 with 153, and ends his career with more tackles than anyone since his 2012 season debut (1,092).

