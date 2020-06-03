Left Menu
Balanced Grizz rally past Celtics in NBA 2K League

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 10:19 IST
Getting double-figure scoring totals from all five players, Grizz Gaming downed Celtics Crossover Gaming 87-68 in the decisive contest of a best-of-three match on Tuesday as Week 5 of the NBA 2K League season began. The night's other two matches were two-game sweeps. NetsGC improved to 1-1 with a victory over Magic Gaming, and Jazz Gaming dumped winless Lakers Gaming.

The scheduled match between Hawks Talon GC and 76ers GC was pushed back to an unspecified date. Originally due to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed play because of the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. Action finally began May 5.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings. After the Celtics took the opener against the Grizz 69-59, the Grizz leveled the match with a 76-62 decision.

In the third game, the Grizz's Zach "Vandi" Vandivier produced 32 points and 11 assists, Meyhar "AuthenticAfrican" Ahmed-Hassan scored 23 points, and Dayvon "GOOFY757" Curry had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Justin "Jrod" Rodriguez added 11 points, and Daniel "DDouble" Davis contributed 10 points. The Celtics got 50 points and seven assists from Albano "oFAB" Thomallari, but it wasn't enough.

In the opener, oFAB had 35 points and seven assists, and teammate Terry "NO xAUTOGRAPHSx" Jackson scored 18 points. AuthenticAfrican led the Grizz with 25 points, and Vandi put up 20 points and 11 assists. Vandi's 40 points were the difference in Game 2. AuthenticAfrican and GOOFY757 each added 14 points for the Grizz, and GOOFY757 pulled down 16 rebounds. oFAB scored 43 points in the defeat.

The Jazz opened with a 76-63 victory over the Lakers, as Lytel "Lotty" Martin amassed 25 points and nine assists, and Spencer "Ria" Wyman had 10 points and 16 rebounds. Sten "SAV" Valge-Saar paced the Lakers with 38 points and eight assists. Ria's triple-double -- 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists -- powered the Jazz to a 73-60 win in the second game. Kimanni "Splashy" Ingram added 19 points for the Jazz while SAV led the Lakers with 25 points and 10 assists.

The Nets got 39 points from Josh "Choc" Humphries plus 21 rebounds from Aziz "Shuttles" Salem in a 66-61 victory over the Magic in Game 1. The Magic's Brendan "Reizey" Hill had 40 points, and Robert "May" May racked up 12 points and 22 rebounds. The Nets sealed the sweep with a 62-49 triumph, getting 29 points and seven assists from Choc, 17 points from Kory "Chess" Taylor, and 20 boards from Shuttles. May finished with 14 points and 17 rebounds, hitting 6 of 7 shots from the field, and Reizey also scored 14 points.

The Wednesday schedule features four matches: --Heat Check Gaming vs. NetsGC

--Pistons GT vs. Cavs Legion GC --Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Lakers Gaming

--Blazer5 Gaming vs. Kings Guard Gaming NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage

1. Raptors Uprising GC, 6-0 2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 5-0

T3. T-Wolves Gaming, 5-1 T3. Wizards District Gaming, 5-1

5. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-1 6. Jazz Gaming, 3-1

7. Mavs Gaming, 5-2 T8. Hornets Venom GT, 4-2

T8. Kings Guard Gaming, 4-2 10. Hawks Talon GC, 3-2

T11. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 3-3 T11. Pacers Gaming, 3-3

T11. NetsGC, 1-1 14. Knicks Gaming, 3-4

T15. Bucks Gaming, 2-4 T15. Cavs Legion GC, 2-4

T15. Grizz Gaming, 2-4 18. Pistons GT, 1-3

T19. Magic Gaming, 1-4 T19. Heat Check Gaming, 1-4

21. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-3 22. 76ers GC, 0-6

23. Lakers Gaming, 0-8 --Field Level Media

