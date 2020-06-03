Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 17:27 IST
Cricket-Three Windies players opt out of England tour over COVID-19 fears

West Indies named a 14-man squad for next month's proposed three-test series in England, with three players refusing to travel due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the islands' cricket board (CWI) said on Wednesday. CWI said batsmen Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer and all-rounder Keemo Paul declined to travel to England for the tour that is scheduled to start on July 8 behind closed doors, subject to government approval.

CWI also named 11 reserve players who will travel and quarantine with the squad to ensure replacements are readily available in case of injuries. "The touring party, who will all be tested for COVID-19 this week, are scheduled to fly to England on private charters on June 8," CWI said in a statement.

"Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul all declined the invitation to travel to England for the tour and CWI fully respects their decision to choose to do so. As previously stated, CWI will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection." The touring squad is set to live and train at bio-secure venues during the tour and are scheduled to arrive on June 9 in Manchester, where they will be based for three weeks before travelling to Southampton for the first test at the Ageas Bowl.

The second and third tests are to be staged back in Manchester at Old Trafford from July 16 and July 24 respectively. West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich (wicketkeeper), Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.

Reserves: Sunil Ambris, Joshua da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican

