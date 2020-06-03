Left Menu
Development News Edition

National competitions should resume from October if things go well: Batra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:21 IST
National competitions should resume from October if things go well: Batra

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Wednesday said the governing body hopes to see national championships and tournaments from October, provided the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic "does not go bad". Batra also said easing of restrictions for contact sports like boxing and wrestling seems unlikely until a treatment for COVID-19 or a vaccine developed as there is a higher risk of transmission of the virus.

All sporting activities in the country were brought to a grinding halt on March 25 after the central government announced a nationwide lockdown to fight against coronavirus outbreak. The National Games to be held in Goa later this year were also postponed. However, sportspersons heaved a sigh of relief when the government, on May 17, permitted the use of stadia and sports complexes without spectators and under strict guidelines, allowing the athletes to return to outdoor training. Last week, the elite athletes preparing for the Tokyo Games started outdoor training.

"If I'm not wrong we should be seeing national championship, competitions coming up from October provided things don't go bad," Batra said in a webinar organised by FICCI. "That's the internal strategy for now, depending upon the situation and way things pan out," he added.

However, the fate of the contact sports is still uncertain as the Sports Authority of India prohibited sparring for contact disciplines. "Contact sports is still a concern. I'll be very honest I have no solution for it. In contact sports you sweat a lot, so whether sweat carries that thing or not because they are coming in contact with each other. I dont know how long this will carry," he said.

For contact sports, the SAI SOP only allows individual training without engaging in physical combat with other athletes. "One thing is for sure, if a vaccination or some treatment is to come, then these things are not to be worried about, but right now we do have some concerns about contact sports like boxing, wrestling.

"When we have some kind of proven treatment comes for COVID-19 then only relaxations will come in," Batra said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Missing Mexican lawmaker's body found following abduction

The body of a missing Mexican congresswoman from the western state of Colima has been found in a hidden grave more than a month after armed men abducted her, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday. Lopez Obrador expressed h...

Student's death "very painful", but no lapses

A day after a 14-year-old student committed suicide by setting herself afire as she was unable to attend virtual classes as her family did not have a smartphone, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the incident as very painful, but sa...

Senior Law Ministry officer tests COVID-positive; portions of Shastri Bhawan to be disinfected

A joint secretary in the Legislative Department of the Law Ministry tested positive of COVID-19 on Wednesday, prompting the authorities to order sanitisation of portions of the fourth floor of Shastri Bhawan. Officials and other staff membe...

Bhubaneswar senior citizens get exclusive time in parks

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC on Wednesday reopened public parks in the city and reserved a two-hour slot for senior citizens in the morning. People aged 60 years and above will be allowed in the park only between 5 AM and 7 AM,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020