Report: MLB rejects players' 114-game proposal

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 00:25 IST
Major League Baseball rejected the 114-game proposal by the Players Association for the 2020 season, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Wednesday. The report adds that the league does not intend to make a counteroffer for a number of regular-season games, and will discuss additional options with the MLB Players' Association. ESPN reported Monday, via sources, that owners considered countering the 114-game proposal with a micro 50-game season.

The MLBPA's proposed a 114-game regular season would have been conducted from June 30 to Oct. 31, according to Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic. MLB's now-abandoned counter proposal of around 50 games would have started the season in July. Also in Monday's ESPN report, owners were willing to relent to the players' demand of a prorated portion of salary by number of games played.

The players believe that an agreement between the sides back in March awarded them a prorated portion of their salaries based on games played. The owners believe the same agreement gives them the ability to mandate a shorter season, as well as the ability to further reduce player pay if fans are not in the stands for games. The consensus is that a three-week renewal of spring training is needed before payers take the field. If the shortened season were to start on July 1, teams would need to return to a spring training setting by June 10.

Major League originally intended to begin its season on March 26, however the league was forced to stop in its tracks due to the spread of the coronavirus. --Field Level Media

