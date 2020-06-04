Left Menu
Rhiannon Roberts signs new contract with Liverpool

Liverpool Women's Rhiannon Roberts on Wednesday signed a new contract with the club.

Rhiannon Roberts (Photo/s Liverpool Women Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool Women's Rhiannon Roberts on Wednesday signed a new contract with the club. The Welsh international was a regular in the middle of the park for the Reds last season and has now committed her future to the club by agreeing on an extended deal.

Reflecting on the same, Roberts said she is 'absolutely delighted' and cannot wait to get started again. "I'm absolutely delighted to extend my stay at Liverpool. It's a big club to be a part of and I've always wanted to be here and stay here, so I can't wait to get started again and start preparations for next season," the club's official website quoted Roberts as saying.

Roberts joined Liverpool in July 2018 and has made 27 appearances in her two seasons with the club, while gaining 29 international caps. The COVID-19 pandemic brought a premature end to the Women's Super League season and Roberts acknowledged the impact it has had on so many people.

"It's been tough for everybody at the minute. I had my wedding cancelled and it is quite a stressful time for a lot of people, so to get this over the line I'm really happy," she said. The club's manager Vicky Jepson explained why Roberts is such a valuable member of her squad.

"We're excited to announce Rhiannon Roberts is re-signing. Razza is a valuable part of our Liverpool team, she's a great person and a true leader through her passion, work-rate, and commitment to the badge," Jepson said. "She has a wonderful ability to lift the performances of others through the energy she brings on the field - someone we were keen to offer a new contract to and retain in order to continue strengthening our team for next season," the manager added. (ANI)

