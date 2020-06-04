Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adapting quickly to this situation is key to win La Liga: Toni Kroos

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos said that the club is training hard to get in the 'best possible shape', adding that adapting quickly to the situation will be imperative to win La Liga.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 04-06-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 11:27 IST
Adapting quickly to this situation is key to win La Liga: Toni Kroos
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos . Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos said that the club is training hard to get in the 'best possible shape', adding that adapting quickly to the situation will be imperative to win La Liga. "We are training hard to get to the first game in the best possible shape. We can't do any more, this situation is the same for everyone," the club's official website quoted Kroos as saying.

"We have to train well on our fitness, on our feeling with the ball and on how we have to play as a group, we are training for the 11 matches coming up. It's the first time we have to play matches without the fans, let's see how it is, and the team that adapts better to this situation is the one that will win," he added. La Liga on Monday announced the dates for the remaining matchdays of the 2019-2020 season with the first match set to be played between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11.

Real Madrid will return to action on June 14 to compete against Eibar while the top-placed club Barcelona will resume the season on June 13 when they will take on Real Mallorca. Also, the club's manager Zinedine Zidane on Monday worked with the entire group for the first time since March.

"It's much better to train with the group, you have to play matches in training. Now it seems to be more normal and we like it more. The weeks we've been at home we haven't touched the ball much. We could work on the physical side of things at home, but not on the ball and even less so with the group. The most important thing is to touch the ball a lot," Kroos said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Etihad to resume transit flights after UAE lifts suspension

Abu Dhabis Etihad Airways will resume carrying transit passengers from certain destinations on June 10 after the United Arab Emirates government lifted a suspension on those flights.Passengers from 20 cities in Europe, Asia and Australia wi...

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passes away

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee who is known for films like Choti Si Baat and Rajnigandha passed away earlier today following age-related ailments in Mumbai. Filmmaker and President of the Indian Film and TV Directors Association IFTDA As...

FTSE 100 retreats after rallying on recovery optimism

Londons FTSE 100 dipped from three-month highs on Thursday following strong gains earlier in the week on bets of a rebound in post-coronavirus economic activity, while energy firms tracked a fall in oil prices. The blue-chip index was down ...

European shares inch lower ahead of ECB meeting, carmakers drag

A European stock market rally paused on Thursday, with investors focussing on a European Central Bank meeting where policymakers are expected to provide more aid for the battered euro zone economy.The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020