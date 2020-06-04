Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Love on the rocks as Wagner on the brink at Schalke

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-06-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 13:32 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Love on the rocks as Wagner on the brink at Schalke

It was supposed to be a marriage made in heaven when David Wagner took over at success-starved Schalke 04 at the start of the season but if their recent slump continues they could soon be heading for a messy divorce. Wagner, a former Borussia Dortmund youth coach during Juergen Klopp's time there, was hailed as one of the game's brightest talents after guiding Huddersfield Town to the Premier League in 2017 and keeping them there the following season.

Arriving at Schalke, who are without a German championship title since 1958, the 48-year-old was tasked with stabilizing the side after years of roller-coaster campaigns. He had a bright start, guiding the team to fourth place and ahead of Bayern Munich after the first 15 matches and letting the fans dream of a Champions League place.

But the honeymoon period was short. When the league resumed in January, Schalke had lost their ability to score, notching five goals and just one win in 12 matches.

A two-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic has done nothing to reverse their fortunes, with Schalke losing all four games and scoring just once since the May 16 restart. The loss of Germany international Suat Serdar for the remainder of the season due to injury was a further blow.

Their free fall since the winter break has seen them tumble to 10th place, all but eliminating any chance of European competition next season. Just 10 days ago, club bosses were moved to guarantee Wagner, whose contract runs out in 2022, would still be in charge next season but last week's 1-0 home loss to relegation-threatened Werder Bremen has ratcheted up the pressure.

"We have to start delivering other kinds of performances and we have to start immediately," Schalke sports director Jochen Schneider said this week. "We have to stop presenting ourselves in this victim role." Wagner will be hoping the turnaround starts at Union Berlin on Sunday.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Basu Chatterjee's works touched people's hearts: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, saying his works touched peoples hearts. Chatterjee 93, known for his relatable, light as souffl brand of cinema with films such as Rajnigandh...

Mumbai, June 4 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSELUSDINR 74.8 76.3 74.74 76.45EURINR 83.29 86.14 83.22 86...

30 Maharashtra Police personnel died of COVID-19 so far

At least 30 police personnel, including an officer, have so far died due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra, while over 2,500 have tested positive for the disease, an official said on Thursday. Nearly 18 of the total 30 victims were working in the ...

Kodagu district Congress files complaint against woman for 'derogatory comments' against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

Kodagu district Congress unit filed a complaint on Thursday against a woman for making derogatory comments on Facebook against AICC President Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi and Prophet Paigambar, as per the Non-Cognizable Report NC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020