Meg Lanning provides injury update on Ellyse Perry, Tayla Vlaeminck

Australia women's skipper Meg Lanning on Thursday provided an injury update on Ellyse Perry and Tayla Vlaeminck, saying that both of them are tracking along nicely.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 04-06-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 16:23 IST
Australia women's skipper Meg Lanning . Image Credit: ANI

Australia women's skipper Meg Lanning on Thursday provided an injury update on Ellyse Perry and Tayla Vlaeminck, saying that both of them are tracking along nicely. However, Lanning has said that the side will be taking a cautious approach over the fitness of both Perry and Vlaeminck and the duo would not be rushed back into the side.

"I believe they are both tracking along nicely, we haven't seen them much but the reports I've had is that it's all going pretty well. They are reasonably serious injuries they are coming back from so it's a long process," ESPNCricinfo quoted Lanning as saying. "We want to have them back as soon as we can but the real No. 1 at the moment is the World Cup next year and that's the focus. If they are ready to go in September against New Zealand they'll play but not sure on the time frame," she added.

The Women's 50-over World Cup is slated to be held in February-March next year in New Zealand although the qualifying event that was set to take place in Sri Lanka next month has been postponed. New Zealand's women's team is scheduled to visit Australia in late September for a T20I and ODI tour.

Perry had suffered a hamstring injury during the group-stage match against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup earlier this year, and as a result, she missed out on the finals of the tournament. On the other hand, Vlaeminck missed out on the T20 World Cup as she was diagnosed with a stress fracture in her right foot just on the eve of the tournament.

"We've got the New Zealand series as our first port of call then probably domestic cricket will take center stage. At this stage we are anticipating the World Cup to go ahead as scheduled but we have to wait and see how that plays out. We have a plan in place but understand things can change pretty quickly," Lanning said. Australia women's team will also take on India in January next year and the series will take place just ahead of the 50-over World Cup.

"I think that India series gives us enough preparation. Generally, a couple of games together is nice to get back together but to be fair I think the group we've got has played a lot of cricket together over a long time and if it means we only have a short period of time to get ready then I've got no doubt we'd be able to do that," Lanning concluded. (ANI)

