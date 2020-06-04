Left Menu
Development News Edition

Postponed Tokyo Olympics could be downsized and simplified

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:24 IST
Postponed Tokyo Olympics could be downsized and simplified
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Japanese public is being prepared for the reality of next year's postponed Olympics, where athletes are likely to face quarantines, spectators will be fewer, and the delay will cost taxpayers billions of dollars. In the last several weeks, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has given selected interviews outside Japan and hinted at empty stadiums, quarantines and virus testing.

IOC member John Coates, who oversees Tokyo preparations, said a few weeks ago in Australia that the Tokyo Olympics face "real problems," partially because of the numbers involved: 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes to start with, and then staff, officials, media and up to 80,000 volunteers. The stark message about a very different, reduced Olympics is now being floated in Japan by politicians, and in unsourced news stories. The themes include the possibility of reduced seating at the Olympics — if any fans at all — tests for all athletes, fans and staff, and a quarantine-like situation at the Athletes Village.

In the hours before an online news conference on Thursday with Tokyo Olympics spokesman Masa Takaya, Japanese media published several versions of virtually the same story citing unnamed sources: Next year's Olympics will be "downsized," "simplified," or "very different." Tokyo CEO Toshiro Muto has been open about slashing costs and "reducing service levels." Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, in Thursday newscasts, sounded the same tune. "We will move ahead with the items that should be streamlined and simplified," she said, giving no details on the downsizing and adding that the public would be consulted.

"First of all we need to gain the understanding of Tokyo residents and the Japanese people," she said. But in the news conference, Takaya did not substantiate any of the leaked information and said it did not come directly from him.

One typical report said Olympic seating could be reduced, leaving in limbo the disposition of millions of tickets already sold. "We want to brush away these concerns," Takaya said, speaking to worried ticket holders.

However, he offered nothing concrete accept to say that "countermeasures" against COVID-19 will not be determined until this fall. That would include plans for fans, quarantines and so forth. Tickets are going to be a battle ground. The organizing committee has budgeted income of at least USD 800 million from ticket sales, and may be reluctant to return it. The tickets carry a "force majeure" clause, which may permit organizers to avoid refunds.

"We understand that countermeasures for COVID-19 next year, particularly during games time, is one of the biggest things to address in preparing for the games next year," Takaya said. "But once again these countermeasures will be discussed in more depth from this autumn onward." Like many countries, Japan is headed into a recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Olympic costs have soared. The cost of the delay in Japan has been estimated at USD 2 billion to USD 6 billion. Neither the IOC nor organizers have given a figure for the costs to Japan, or who will pay for them. Before the postponement, organizers said they were spending USD 12.6 billion to put on the games. But a government audit last year said the figure was twice that, and all but USD 5.6 billion is public money.

When Tokyo was awarded the games in 2013, it said the cost would be USD 7.3 billion. There is also talk of combining the opening and closing ceremony for both the Olympics and Paralympics.

"Many discussions are ongoing covering various areas, including the ceremonies," Craig Spence, a spokesman for the Paralympic Games, said in an email. "A lots of things are still at a discussion stage and therefore it's not appropriate to provide comment on things until they are finalized." Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto acknowledged costs must be cut, but said safety for athletes could drive them up. "Unless safety and security are ensured, there will be uncertainty for the athletes-first point of view," she said Thursday. "We must study measures including virus testing in order to ensure safety and security." AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

McCann family seeks closure as Germany presumes girl is dead

Madeleine McCanns family is hoping for closure in the case after a key suspect was identified in Germany and as authorities there say they believe the missing British girl is dead. McCann was 3 at the time of her disappearance while she was...

WRAPUP 5-Police fire pepper spray during Hong Kong Tiananmen memorials

Police fired pepper spray at Hong Kong protesters on Thursday who were defying a ban to stage candlelit rallies in memory of Chinas 1989 Tiananmen Square democracy crackdown while accusing Beijing of stifling their freedoms too. The scuffle...

African countries secure 90 million coronavirus test kits for next six months

African countries have secured 90 million test kits for the novel coronavirus for the next six months, a regional disease control body said on Thursday, urging states and donors to boost testing capabilities on the continent as quickly as p...

Slovenia to lift border restrictions for Austrians on Friday

Slovenia will from Friday lift coronavirus border restrictions for Austrians, a government spokesman said on Thursday, following a similar move by neighbouring Austria to lift border restrictions for Slovenians. Slovenia had introduced bord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020