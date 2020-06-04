Left Menu
Premier League allows five substitutes for the rest of 2019-20 season

Premier League on Thursday agreed to allow five substitutes as part of the 'temporary changes' for the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

04-06-2020
Premier League logo. Image Credit: ANI

Premier League on Thursday agreed to allow five substitutes as part of the 'temporary changes' for the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Premier League Shareholders today agreed to temporary changes to the rules relating to substitute players. For the remainder of the 2019/20 season, the number of substitutes that can be used during a match will increase from three to five players," English top-flight said in a statement.

This is in line with the temporary law amendment made by the International Football Association Board last month. "Shareholders also approved for Clubs to increase the maximum number of substitute players on the bench from seven to nine for the rest of the 2019/20 season," the statement added.

On May 8, IFAB has agreed to introduce a temporary amendment, allowing for a maximum of five substitutes to be made per team.The temporary change in the rules was brought in to protect players' fitness when competitions come back after football across the world was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The decision on whether to apply this temporary amendment will remain at the discretion of each individual competition organiser, while The IFAB and FIFA will determine at a later stage whether this temporary amendment would need to be extended further," the FIFA had said in a statement.

Premier League had confirmed its return date as June 17 and all the matches will be played behind closed doors. Liverpool was at the top of the standings and was 25 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City. Liverpool is just two wins away from lifting the title. On Wednesday, Tottenham Hotspur has reported one positive case for the COVID-19. The individual's name was not disclosed due to medical confidentiality. (ANI)

