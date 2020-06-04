Soccer-Milan say Ibrahimovic making good recovery from calf injury

Soccer-Milan say Ibrahimovic making good recovery from calf injuryReuters | Milan | Updated: 04-06-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:01 IST
AC Milan's veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is recovering well from a calf muscle injury, the Serie A club said on Thursday. "Ibrahimovic has undergone a check-up following the injury to his right soleus muscle. His recovery is proceeding well, without complications and a new check-up is to be expected in about 10 days," the club said in a statement, without giving further details.
The 38-year-old Swede, who has sparked a revival at Milan since joining the club for a second stint in January, pulled up after a training session last month. Milan's first game following the coronavirus stoppage will be a Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Juventus on either June 12 or 13 and their first Serie A match is at Lecce on June 22. The Serie A season will now run until Aug 2. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- Serie A
- AC Milan
- Milan
- Lecce
- Juventus
- Coppa Italia
ALSO READ
Serie A group training gets all clear, season decision May 28
Milan study shows virus circulating in February
Soccer-Torino president worries about injuries when Serie A restarts
Soccer-Italian refs hoping for more respect when Serie A returns
Serie A await govt green light after three-month suspension