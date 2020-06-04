Left Menu
Italian soccer federation starts fund for clubs

04-06-2020
The Italian soccer federation is launching a fund of nearly $25 million to help clubs and their members following the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Save Soccer Foundation will need definitive approval at a federation meeting on Monday.

Federation president Gabriele Gravina says "it's an initiative which doesn't have precedents and represents a great assumption of responsibility which the (federation) is taking in favor of the whole soccer system." The fund consists of 21,700,000 euros (USD 24,500,000). It will give up to 5 million euros (USD 5.6 million) to each of the two divisions below Serie A as well as the same amount to support clubs from the amateur soccer league. It will also give up to 3 million euros (USD 3.4 million) to soccer players and the same amount to coaches and their staff.

The fund will also provide 700,000 euros (USD 800,000) to help women's soccer clubs that are set to complete the season.

