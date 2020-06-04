Left Menu
NFL coaches allowed to return to facilities on Friday

Updated: 04-06-2020
NFL coaches allowed to return to facilities on Friday
NFL coaches can return to work at team facilities beginning Friday, more than two months after their offices were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. In a memo sent to teams, the NFL said members of the coaching staff will count toward the number of employees who can be in the building, which is capped at 100.

The coaches' return is conditional on state and local guidelines. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the league anticipates only the San Francisco 49ers will not have local clearance to return on Friday. Rapoport added, "The team is aware and supportive of the plan and has been in communication with its local authorities to obtain all necessary permissions when available. Additionally, personnel will be tested for the coronavirus.

"We will work with club medical staff to implement a program of COVID-19 testing for the coaching staff and other football personnel prior to players returning to club facilities," the memo read, according to Pro Football Talk. Coaches, and any staff, who fall into a high-risk category for COVID-19 because of age or underlying conditions were encouraged in the league memo to seek guidance from the team or personal physicians should they have any concerns.

For now, facilities remain off-limits for players who aren't undergoing treatment for injuries.

