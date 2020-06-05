Left Menu
Devils' Subban donates $50K to Floyd's daughter, NHL matching

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 01:35 IST
Devils' Subban donates $50K to Floyd's daughter, NHL matching

P.K. Subban made a $50,000 donation to 6-year-old Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, and the NHL pledged to match his donation, with other New Jersey Devils planning to get on board. Subban said he discussed his donation with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. A GoFundMe fundraiser was established for Gianna Floyd following the death of her father, George Floyd, in police custody. The incident sparked protests and calls for uniting against racism.

"The narrative has been the same. No justice," Subban said in a video he shared via Twitter. "There needs to be justice. Justice has to happen. Change needs to come. But we need everyone. We need everyone and all people to look at our lives and see where we can help that change and do our part. ... I am committed to that through and through." Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby took to social media Tuesday to call for justice for Floyd, and an end to racial injustice.

Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler called on the predominantly white NHL to "join the fight." "I want to be real clear here: I look in the mirror about this before I look out at everyone else," said Wheeler, who grew up 20 minutes from Minneapolis, where George Floyd died in police custody. "I wish that I was more involved sooner than I was. I wish that it didn't take me this long to get behind it in a meaningful way. But I guess what you can do is try to be better going forward."

