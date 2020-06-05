Secret, Nigma stay alive at ESL One Birmingham - EU/CIS

Team Secret and Team Nigma each rebounded from Tuesday losses with victories via sweep on Thursday to stay alive at the ESL One Birmingham Online's Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States event. Secret dispatched FlyToMoon before Nigma bounced Team Liquid, both by a 2-0 margin in the best-of-three format. That set up a meeting between Secret and Nigma in Friday's third round of the lower bracket.

The top two teams in Group A, Secret swept Nigma 2-0 last Sunday on the last day of round-robin play. ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, was scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament split into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

Fnatic won the $40,000, six-team Southeast Asia event last week. The other three divisions -- Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000), the Americas (six teams, $40,000) and China (eight teams, $55,000) -- conclude Sunday. The Europe/CIS event began with 16 teams, and the top-eight made the double-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches are best-of-three until Sunday's best-of-five final.

Secret opened Thursday with wins of 46 and 26 minutes against FlyToMoon. Lasse "MATUMBAMAN" Urpalainen led Secret with a 7/2.5/10.5 kills/deaths/assists ratio. Nigma followed by winning both games in 33 minutes against Liquid, with Max "qojqva" Brocker leading the way with a 10/6/9 KDA ratio.

After Secret and Nigma battle earlier in the day, Alliance and VP.Prodigy will face off in the upper-bracket final Friday evening. The winner will head to Sunday's grand final, with the loser facing the Secret-Nigma winner on Saturday in the lower-bracket final. ESL One Birmingham Online -- Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States prize pool

1. $60,000 2. $38,000

3. $25,000 4. $14,000

5-6. $10,000 -- FlyToMoon, Team Liquid 7-8. $7,500 -- Vikin.gg, HellRaisers

9-10. $5,000 -- Natus Vincere, Cyber Legacy 11-12. $4,000 -- Team Unique, Ninjas in Pyjamas

13-14. $3,000 -- Family Team, OG 15-16. $2,000 -- Gambit Esports, Winstrike Team

