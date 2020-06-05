Italian Cup semis to resume on June 12-13

Italian Cup semis to resume on June 12-13PTI | Milan | Updated: 05-06-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 09:29 IST
Italian soccer will resume with the second legs of the Italian Cup semifinals on June 12 and 13. Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora announced Thursday that the competition can resume one day earlier than previously scheduled.
While league officials had not yet officially released the schedule, Juventus is expected to host AC Milan on June 12 followed by Napoli vs. Inter Milan a day later. Juventus and Milan drew 1-1 in the first leg while Napoli beat Inter 1-0.
The final is scheduled for June 17. Serie A is scheduled to resume June 20, having being suspended since March 9.
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- Vincenzo Spadafora
- AC Milan
- Serie A
- Napoli
- Juventus
- Milan
- Inter Milan
ALSO READ
Soccer-Torino president worries about injuries when Serie A restarts
Soccer-Italian refs hoping for more respect when Serie A returns
Esports-Alonso is a virtual winner at Indianapolis as Andretti debuts
Serie A await govt green light after three-month suspension
Italy's Serie A to return on June 20, sports minister Spadafora confirms