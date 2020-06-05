Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bio-secure arrangements for WI Tests will be able to withstand second wave of infection: ECB

PTI | London | Updated: 05-06-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 10:45 IST
Bio-secure arrangements for WI Tests will be able to withstand second wave of infection: ECB
England and Wales Cricket Board logo Image Credit: ANI

England and Wales Cricket Board's director of events Steve Elworthy said the bio-secure arrangements for next month's Test series against the West Indies will be good enough to handle the "worst-case scenario" arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. England is set to play a home series against the West Indies in a bio-secure environment starting July 8. A 25-member Caribbean team will be arriving in chartered flights for the three-match Test series next Tuesday.

"The way we have structured the 'bubble' is that it can operate under the most extreme circumstances," he told Sky Sports. "All of our planning has been based on the worst-case scenario, from an infection and a rate-spike point of view." The United Kingdom has recorded more than 2.70 lakh COVID-19 cases so far.

"So external factors should not affect that because, if you are secure within the venue, and you don't break the confines of that venue, then your game should be able to go ahead with no problems at all," Elworthy said. The visiting team will have to stay under strict quarantine guidelines at Old Trafford for three weeks.

Elworthy also said that the ICC is discussing the possibility of allowing replacements if a player is tested positive for coronavirus and hoped it will be allowed at least in Tests. The ICC currently allows a like-for-like replacement for concussed players in all formats and Elworthy said COVID-replacements are something which the governing body is deliberating at the moment.

"COVID-replacements are certainly something that the ICC are discussing. I have seen communication about that and it's certainly something we hope would be allowed - specifically for Test matches, not necessarily ODIs or T20s," he said. "That replacement would have to be a 'like for like' player if you will. Our on-site COVID medical practitioner and Public Health England would be informed immediately and that player would then be put into isolation for a period of time, based on government guidance and the medical overlay." Elworthy, however, believes the need for a COVID-replacement will not arise since players will be thoroughly tested before getting into the bio-secure environment.

"With the testing protocols of getting those players into that (bio-secure) bubble first, you would hope that wouldn't be a scenario we'd have to deal with. But clearly it is something we are planning for," he said. England has announced the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford as the two venues which will host the three Tests.

Giving the rationale behind selecting two venues, Elworthy said: "If you were to hold your first two Test matches at the same venue, you could end up possibly winning a series in the same conditions in the same venue, back-to-back. We felt that to win a series, you should have to win it in two separate sets of conditions. "We're trying to reduce the amount of time that stakeholders or groups of people are locked down in (a particular) venue for periods of time. We're trying to cover as many of those bases as possible."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

Videos

Latest News

PI Industries posts 12 pc drop in Q4 net profit; sees no major COVID-19 impact

Pesticides and agrochemicals maker PI Industries on Friday reported a 12 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 110.7 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal on higher expenses, and said there wont be any major impact...

After Pakistan's lockdown gamble, COVID-19 cases surge

Four weeks ago, with its most important festival coming up and millions of people facing starvation as economic activity dwindled, Pakistan lifted a two-month-long coronavirus lockdown.Prime Minister Imran Khan has said despite rising infec...

Kashyap on why demonetisation figures in his story of a marriage in ‘Choked’

For director Anurag Kashyap, demonetisation had to be a part of a movie dealing with money and marriage, but he says the characters in Choked Paisa Bolta Hai dont reflect his politics as they are more concerned about daily survival. The fil...

Burundi court affirms ruling party candidate's presidential victory

Burundis constitutional court has said last months elections were flawless and upheld the victory of the ruling partys presidential candidate, dismissing a complaint brought by the votes runner-up.The vote was the first competitive presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020