Former All-Star Crawford arrested for assault

Former major league outfielder Carl Crawford was arrested for an alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend, with the incident reportedly taking place in front of the couple's 1-year-old child. According to TMZ Sports, Crawford surrendered to Texas authorities on Thursday and was charged with felony domestic violence.

The incident reportedly took place on May 8, just over a week before two people, including a child, drowned in a pool at Crawford's Houston home. Crawford was not related to either drowning victim. According to police records, Crawford arrived at the home of his ex-girlfriend on May 8, carrying a handgun, and began questioning her about a relationship with a male acquaintance.

Crawford, 38, is accused of pushing his ex to the ground, forcing her head into a wall and grabbing her by the neck. He was released from Harris County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Crawford's attorney, Rusty Hardin, told TMZ Sports his client is innocent. "We strongly deny the charges and the conduct he is alleged to have engaged in. He would never hurt a woman. He has no criminal history," Hardin said.

Crawford, who played nine of his 15 major league seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, last played in 2016 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The four-time All-Star was a .290 career hitter with 136 home runs, 766 RBIs and 480 stolen bases. --Field Level Media