Texans special teams coordinator Seely retires

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 04:15 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 04:15 IST
Houston Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely is retiring after 31 seasons as an NFL assistant coach. Seely, 63, was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams -- all with the New England Patriots -- during his NFL tenure.

"I've been incredibly fortunate to spend over 30 years in the NFL coaching the game I love," Seely said in a statement. "I want to thank each and every coach, player and staff member I worked with from when I entered the league in 1989 until now. "I've been blessed to be a part of some of the best organizations in professional sports and I will forever cherish the friendships and memories I've made around the league."

Seely spent the past two years with the Texans after stints with the Indianapolis Colts (1989-93), New York Jets (1994), Carolina Panthers (1995-98), the Patriots (1999-2008), Cleveland Browns (2009-10), San Francisco 49ers (2011-14) and Oakland Raiders (2015-17). Seely and current Texans coach Bill O'Brien worked together in New England from 2007-11 in addition to the two seasons in Houston.

"Brad Seely is one of the best special teams coaches in NFL history and his contributions to the game have been unparalleled," O'Brien, who is also Houston's general manager, said in a statement. "I first met Brad when we were both assistant coaches in New England and immediately recognized his ability to connect with his players and teach them about the game in his own unique way. "Brad has won at every stop in his 30-year career and his resume of three Super Bowl victories and five conference championship appearances speaks for itself. It was an honor and privilege to coach alongside Brad and I will always consider him a friend. On behalf of the entire Texans organization, we wish him and his family the best in his retirement."

Houston didn't immediately name a successor. Tracy Smith is the club's assistant special teams coordinator, which could make him an option for a promotion. Smith is entering his 11th NFL season and has assisted Seely in nine of the past 10 campaigns with the Browns, 49ers, Raiders and Texans.

Before his NFL stops, Seely spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach at six different universities from 1978-88. He began as a graduate assistant at South Dakota State, the school at which he was an offensive lineman. --Field Level Media

