Retired OL Long denies interest in joining Jets

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 04:23 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 04:23 IST
The New York Jets are trying to coax offensive lineman Kyle Long out of retirement, the New York Daily News reported Friday. However, asked by WGN News in Chicago on Friday whether there was any truth to the Daily News report, Long replied: "No. None."

Long, 31, announced his retirement in January after seven seasons with the Chicago Bears. The Bears later declined his option for 2020, making the three-time Pro Bowl guard a free agent. Long missed 34 games over the past four seasons to various injuries, including the final 12 games in 2019 with a hip ailment. In January, he said he was "finally steeping away and getting my body right."

The Jets have about $25 million in salary-cap space. Long gave cryptic hints at a possible return earlier this week on Twitter. "When you just got 6 (pack) abs and now you gotta gain again," he wrote. On Friday, though, he used the hashtag "#retiredlife" on Twitter.

A first-round pick (20th overall) out of Oregon in 2013, Long played in 77 games (76 starts) over seven seasons with the Bears. His father is Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame defensive end Howie Long, and his brother, defensive end Chris Long, played 11 seasons with three teams, winning two Super Bowls. --Field Level Media

