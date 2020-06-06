Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goodell: NFL was wrong for not listening to players' concerns

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 05:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 05:40 IST
Goodell: NFL was wrong for not listening to players' concerns

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday that the league was wrong for not listening to players and their concerns about social justice and racism. Goodell released the video on Friday, nearly 24 hours after a group of NFL players requested the NFL take strong action in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Social injustice has been a major source of tension in the NFL since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling before games during the 2016 season to bring attention to police brutality. Kaepernick hasn't played in an NFL game since that campaign. Goodell didn't mention Kaepernick in Friday's video but acknowledged that the NFL didn't take concerns of the players in a serious manner.

"It has been a difficult time for our country, in particular, black people in our country," Goodell began in a video. "First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all the families who have endured police brutality. "We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people.

"We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. "We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter.

"I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much needed change in this country. "Without black players, there would be no National Football League, and the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff.

"We are listening, I am listening and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family." A total of 18 players, including quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, wide receiver Michael Thomas and defensive end Chase Young, the No. 2 pick of the recent NFL draft, participated in a 71-second video released Thursday called "Stronger Together."

Thomas, the star receiver of the New Orleans Saints, opened the video by saying, "It's been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered," before players later took turns saying, "What if I was George Floyd?" Later, the players spoke in unison: "So on behalf of the National Football League, this is what we the players would like to hear you state. We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systemic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter."

The NFL's social-justice troubles reached a peak early in the 2017 season when President Donald Trump called for owners to get any "son of a bitch" off the field who didn't stand for the anthem. In October 2017, Vice President Mike Pence departed an Indianapolis Colts game against the 49ers when he saw players protesting during the national anthem. Floyd, a black man, died on May 25 after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes in an incident caught on cell phones. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter.

Three other officers -- Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao -- were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting both a second-degree murder and a second-degree manslaughter. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Dawood Ibrahim, his wife undergoing treatment in Karachi after testing positive for Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

350 litres of ID arrack seized in Andhra's Srikakulam district

Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday seized 350 litres of Illicitly Distilled ID arrack country liquor which was being illegally transported from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh. Acting on a tip-off, Police raided at Bhogapuram village and caught a gan...

Lack of compassion by Maharashtra government towards health care workers astonishing, says AMC

Association of Medical Consultants AMC on Friday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to draw his attention towards various problems faced by doctors who are at the frontline in the battle against COVID-19. In the l...

US charges Chinese manufacturer for exporting defective respirators - Justice Dep.

Washington D.C. US, June 6 SputnikANI A Chinese company was charged for sending nearly 500,000 defective masks to the United States that were misbranded as N95 respirators, the US Justice Department said in a statement. A Chinese manufactur...

Brazil's Supreme Court halts police raids in Rio's favelas during pandemic

A Brazilian Supreme Court minister on Friday prohibited police raids in Rio de Janeiros favelas during the novel coronavirus pandemic, as a groundswell of criticism of brutal police tactics grows in Latin Americas largest nation. In the dec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020