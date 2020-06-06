Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport has power to change world: Sachin Tendulkar shares ICC's video on diversity

Legendary batsman and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday shared former South Africa president Nelson Mandela's quote on how sport has the power to change the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 14:41 IST
Sport has power to change world: Sachin Tendulkar shares ICC's video on diversity
Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Image Credit: ANI

Legendary batsman and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday shared former South Africa president Nelson Mandela's quote on how sport has the power to change the world. The right-handed batsman post came following the 'Black Lives Matter' protests, which are taking place throughout the US after a police officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck, leading to the latter's death.

Sachin along with the quote also shared a video posted by International Cricket Council on Friday. The short video is from the 2019 men's ODI World Cup final, which was won by England. "Without diversity, cricket is nothing. Without diversity, you don't get the full picture," ICC had captioned the video.

The ICC had used the excerpt from the World Cup 2019 final, which was decided on the last ball after both 50-over and super-over tied between England and New Zealand at Lord's. "Nelson Mandela once said, "Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to unite the world in a way that little else does." Wise words," Sachin tweeted.

In the video, Jofra Archer can be seen delivering the last ball of the tournament which handed the maiden title to England. Archer is a Barbadian-born who made his debut in May 2019 and got selected for England's World Cup squad. He impressed the world with his fury pace in quadrennial tournament and the home Ashes.

Earlier, former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy had made an appeal to the ICC and other cricket boards to support the fight against social injustice and racism. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria ready to compensate for overproduction in May-June

Nigeria said on Saturday it was ready to make additional oil output cuts from July to September to compensate for producing more than its quota in May and June, when OPEC and its allies implemented a deal to curb supply by record amounts.Ni...

Centre sets up taskforce to examine age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering MMR

The Central government has set up a task force to examine matters related to the age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering the maternal mortality rate MMR and improvement of nutritional levels and related issues. The Government of India in...

Waiter held in Pune for double murder in Mira Road restaurant

Police claimed to have cracked the case of double murder at Mira Road in Maharashtras Thane district with the arrest of a 35-year-old waiter from Pune. The accused, Kallu Yadav, was arrested on Friday for the crime he had allegedly committe...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. officials block police 'extreme tactics' as protests enter 12th day

Officials across the United States are moving to rein in police following accusations of excessive force being used against demonstrators, with protests over the killing of a black man in custody set to enter their 12th day on Saturday. Geo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020