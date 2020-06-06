Left Menu
Development News Edition

Players will have to avail grounds at home state to start running and focus on skillwork: Arun

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 18:42 IST
Players will have to avail grounds at home state to start running and focus on skillwork: Arun

With inter-state travel still banned due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown, Indian cricketers will have to avail the grounds of their respective home states to indulge in running and focus on their skillwork, said national bowling coach Bharath Arun. Confined to their homes since a nationwide lockdown was enforced to contain the health crisis, the Indian cricketers have not been able to indulge in running which is an important part of their fitness regime.

"Partially now the lockdown is lifted but inter-state travel is going to be a problem. What the players are going to do is, they will be going to their respective hometown, the grounds that are available, they would do their running and they would also combine it with skill-work," Arun said in 'Lockdown But Not Out' series by FanCode. Arun said players will take at least a month and a half to achieve match fitness and hoped BCCI can conduct a tournament before they play international cricket.

"It'd take us at least 6-8 weeks for us to play international matches, whereby we'd be first working on the skill, and fitness in the camps and then we'll progress onto match simulations, and hopefully the BCCI can organize a tournament just before we play the international matches, that would be great for us," he said. The 57-year-old said the lockdown was an opportunity for the bowlers to recover from niggles and work on their fitness.

"I'm not worried about the bowlers because they've had ample time in the last 2 months, to work on strength and their fitness," he said. "Very rarely does an international cricketer, especially our bowlers, would get this kind of time to work on their fitness. Also, it is a wonderful opportunity for them to get over the little niggles, that they may have got over the long season." The former all-rounder said he has no doubts that the players will be raring to go once the camp starts.

"I'm very confident that when we regroup, they would be raring to go mentally and physically. They would be really raring to go and that augurs well for them," he said. Talking about India's semifinal exit at last year's World Cup, Arun said: "Yes, the World Cup loss still hurts us, it's still hurting us and we'll probably go all out to see that we leave no stone unturned in our preparation to make sure that we do exceptionally well in the World Cup. "To win a World Cup, I think we need to really plan well and how far we execute our plan." PTI ATK AT

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Op Blue Star anniv: Pro-Khalistan slogans at Golden Temple, Akal Takht says will accept separate state if govt offers

The influential Akal Takht on Saturday said that the Sikh community is not averse to the idea of a separate state if there is an offer from the government as some hardliners raised pro-Khalistan slogans in the Golden Temple complex here on ...

Hotels, restaurants, malls can open in Rajasthan from June 8, but with riders

The Rajasthan government has permitted hotels, restaurants, clubs and shopping malls to operate from Monday with certain conditions amid the ongoing lockdown. In continuation of the implementation of Lockdown 5.0, the activities listed abov...

Kerala reports 108 new cases of COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram Kerala, June 6 Hundred-eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kerala, taking the number of active cases in the State to 1,029, said the Health Department on Saturday.According to the Health Department, 762 peop...

ICC should allow more substitutes to replace players that require hospital visits: Atherton

Former England skipper Michael Atherton believes the ICC should consider allowing more substitutions for injuries which require players to visit a hospital for treatment during a match amid the COVID-19 pandemic. International cricket is se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020