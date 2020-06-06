The following are the top stories at 2110 hours: SPO-CRI-KARTHIK Body is in zombie mode, will need minimum 4 weeks to achieve match fitness: Karthik New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik said lack of activity due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown has put the body in a "zombie mode" and it will take at least four weeks for players to achieve match-fitness. SPO-CRI-RABADA I'm not short-tempered: Rabada Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) He might have landed in trouble for his on-field aggressive behaviour but South African speedster Kagiso Rabada says the perception that he is short-tempered is not true and it is just passion which drives him as a bowler. SPO-CHESS-ANAND Anand returns home after over three months, family relieved and happy Chennai, Jun 6 (PTI) Chess maestro Viswanathan Anand finally reunited with his family in Chennai after being stuck in Germany for over three months as the former world chess champion reached his home on Saturday after completing a seven-day institutional quarantine in Bengaluru.

SPO-BFI-PROGRAM BFI involves boxers' parents in its online program New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) After organising online classes for boxers during the nationwide lockdown, national federation BFI has involved parents of junior athletes in its 'E-pathshala' program. SPO-ARCHERY-POSTPONEMENT 2020 World Archery Field C'ships postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19 Lausanne, Jun 6 (PTI) The 2020 World Archery Field Championships in Yankton, USA, have been postponed until 2022 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-FOOT-WOM 'AFC Asian Cup great chance to develop interest in women's football in India' New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The Indian women's football team members are delighted at the prospect of playing the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 finals in front of home fans and feel the event can do wonders for the development of the game in the country. SPO-VIRUS-FOOTBALLER Former footballer dies of COVID-19, toll touches 15 (Eds: Leads MES 1 with additional inputs and details ) Malappuram(Ker), June 6 (PTI) Former Santosh Trophy National Football Championship player, E Hamsakoya, who had tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed to the virus early Saturday at a hospital here, taking the toll due to the infection in the state to 15.

SPO-CRI-BOYCOTT Boycott leaves BBC's Test commentary team citing COVID-19 concerns London, Jun 6 (PTI) Former England captain Geoffrey Boycott, who is 79, has ended his 14-year long association with BBC's Test Match Special commentary team citing concerns arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-TAMIM Bangladesh players arrange pure water for Amphan-hit people Dhaka, Jun 6 (PTI) Bangladesh cricket team members, led by ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, have extended their helping hand to the sufferers of cyclone Amphan that hit the country last month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-FOOT-U17-WOM New Zealand qualify for FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup in India New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) New Zealand became the fourth country to qualify for the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup to be held in India next year after being nominated as the sole representative of the Oceania region. SPO-CRI-ARUN Players will have to avail grounds at home state to start running and focus on skillwork: Arun New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) With inter-state travel still banned due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown, Indian cricketers will have to avail the grounds of their respective home states to indulge in running and focus on their skillwork, said national bowling coach Bharath Arun.

SPO-CRI-ATHERTON ICC should allow more substitutes to replace players that require hospital visits: Atherton London, Jun 6 (PTI) Former England skipper Michael Atherton believes the ICC should consider allowing more substitutions for injuries which require players to visit a hospital for treatment during a match amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-IPL-UAE UAE cricket board confirms offer to host IPL: Report Dubai, Jun 6 (PTI) The Emirates Cricket Board has confirmed that it had expressed interest in hosting the IPL this year if India decides to shift the cash-rich T20 tournament out of the country in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-HOLDING-BISHOP Windies will miss Bravo, Hetmyer but their decision to not travel must be respected: Holding, Bishop London, Jun 6 (PTI) Former West Indies fast bowlers Michael Holding and Ian Bishop say Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer's decision to not travel to England for the three-Test series due to safety concerns arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic should be respected though the team will miss "them". SPO-CRI-ROOT Self-isolation rule after attending his child's birth leaves Root in doubt for first Test London, Jun 6 (PTI) England captain Joe Root is a doubtful starter for the first Test against the West Indies next month as he will be required to undergo seven days of self-isolation after attending the birth of his second child.