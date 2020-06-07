Ryan: Gurley will be 'awesome fit' with Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan liked what he saw from running back Todd Gurley after the pair worked out together at Golden West College in Huntington Beach, Calif. "I've gotten to work with Todd and he's awesome," Ryan told ESPN. "Really, really good guy. A hard worker. He's super-smart. The stuff I was telling him one day, the next day he had it done. I was really impressed with his ability to retain information. You don't have to tell him twice. He's on it."

Ryan, 35, also said that he expects Gurley to make an impact for the Falcons, who cut ties with two-time Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman this offseason. "I think he's going to be an awesome fit for us," Ryan said of Gurley. "And I'm glad we have him."

Gurley, 25, was released by the Los Angeles Rams after a steep drop-off in production in 2019 and questions about the health of his left knee, in which he has an arthritic condition. A former All-American at Georgia, Gurley rushed for a career-low 857 yards last season. He ran for 5,404 yards and 58 touchdowns while adding 218 receptions for 2,090 yards and 12 scores in 73 regular-season games with the Rams.

Ryan came to Atlanta as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. The 2016 NFL MVP guided the Falcons to the Super Bowl that season. He is the franchise's all-time leader in wins (109), passing yards (51,186) and touchdown passes (321). --Field Level Media