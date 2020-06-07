Left Menu
Development News Edition

Premier League reports zero positive coronavirus results in latest round of testing

The Premier League on Saturday reported zero positive results for COVID-19 in the league's latest round of testing.

ANI | London | Updated: 07-06-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 10:11 IST
Premier League reports zero positive coronavirus results in latest round of testing
Premier League logo. . Image Credit: ANI

The Premier League on Saturday reported zero positive results for COVID-19 in the league's latest round of testing. The league confirmed that on 4 and 5 June 1,195 players and club staff were tested and none of the tests came positive.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 4 June and Friday 5 June, 1,195 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, zero have tested positive," Premier League said in a statement. The league, on Friday, confirmed the fixtures for the first three-match rounds of the 2019/20 season which will resume from June 17 with Aston Villa competing against Sheffield United and Manchester City taking on Arsenal.

Table-toppers Liverpool will face Everton, Crystal Palace and Machester City respectively. All matches will be played behind closed doors. Apart from the Reds, Manchester City will take on Burnley and Chelsea.

Whereas United will play against Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United and Brighton respectively. Leicester City will play their first game against Watford followed by Brighton and Everton. Third-placed Chelsea will take on Aston Villa in their first match and will next face Machester City and West Ham. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jhingan recalls rejections by 3rd division clubs, says the phase toughened him

Sandesh Jhingan might be among the biggest names in Indian football right now, but there was a time when the brawny defender was rejected by even third division clubs and he is grateful for that phase as it made him work harder. Jhingan, wh...

Cong to field one candidate; decision soon on support to Deve Gowda's candidature for RS: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that the party has decided to field one candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. He said the party would soon take a decision on the issue of support...

Global coronavirus cases near 7 million as outbreak grows in Brazil, India - Reuters tally

Global cases of the novel coronavirus neared 7 million on Saturday, as case numbers surge in Brazil and India, according to a Reuters tally. About 30 of those cases, or 2 million infections, are in the United States, though the fastest grow...

Eight-year-old boy sodomised in UP's Muzaffarnagar

An eight-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a man in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday. The boy, who was found unconscious, was undergoing treatment at a local hospital here, SHO HN Singh said.According to a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020