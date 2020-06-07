Left Menu
India's biggest challenge would be navigating through Australian batting lineup: Ian Chappell

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell reckons that the biggest challenge for India would be navigating through the Australian batting lineup when both sides will take on each other in a four-match Test series later this year.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 07-06-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 16:40 IST
Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell reckons that the biggest challenge for India would be navigating through the Australian batting lineup when both sides will take on each other in a four-match Test series later this year. India and Australia are slated to play a four-match Test series, beginning at Australia's Brisbane from December 3.

"India's biggest challenge will be navigating a strong Australian batting line-up. In addition to Smith and Warner, the meteoric rise of Marnus Labuschagne at No. 3 has helped solidify the batting. Australia are now far less reliant for success on big contributions from Smith and Warner," ESPNCricinfo quoted Chappell as saying. During 2018-19, India managed to defeat Aussies in Australia for the first time in a Test series.

During the 2018-19 series, Australia was without the services of David Warner and Steve Smith as the duo was facing a one-year ban for their role in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa. In 2019, the duo staged a comeback into the Australian lineup, and the Australian side also has Marnus Labuschagne, who had a brilliant 2019-20 season.

Earlier this year, Australia displaced India as the number one team in the ICC Test rankings. In the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, India is at the pole position while Australia is placed second.

India and Australia will play four Tests and the matches will be played at Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. The match at Adelaide will be a day-night Test. (ANI)

