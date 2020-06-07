Left Menu
Alexander-Arnold has potential to become world's best player: Cafu

Former Brazil defender Cafu has heaped praises on Liverpool's young defender Trent Alexander-Arnold saying he has the potential to become world's best player.

ANI | Zurich | Updated: 07-06-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 17:23 IST
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. Image Credit: ANI

Former Brazil defender Cafu has heaped praises on Liverpool's young defender Trent Alexander-Arnold saying he has the potential to become world's best player. The 21-year-old has become a vital cog of Jurgen Klopp's side since 2018 and claimed a Premier League record for most assists by a defender last season.

"He's a sensational player, a rare talent. If he keeps playing the way he has been he will be regarded as one of the best players in the world. He has the potential to win [The Best FIFA Men's Player] award," FIFA.com quoted Cafu as saying. "He's technically brilliant, he has so much quality. He has a Brazilian style of play. I love watching him play. And playing in such a great team will help him grow," he added.

The Premier League on Friday confirmed the fixtures for the first three-match rounds of the 2019-20 season which will resume from June 17 with Aston Villa competing against Sheffield United and Manchester City taking on Arsenal. All matches will be played behind closed doors. Table-toppers Liverpool will face Everton on June 21, followed by Crystal Palace and Machester City.

Liverpool was at the top of the standings and was 25 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City. Liverpool is just two wins away from lifting the title. (ANI)

