Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ronaldo, Messi are two powers of world football: Cafu

Former Brazil captain and two-time World Cup winner Cafu believes that modern generation star players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are equally good and he called them 'two powers of world football.'

ANI | Zurich | Updated: 07-06-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 17:30 IST
Ronaldo, Messi are two powers of world football: Cafu
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Lionel Messi (R). Image Credit: ANI

Former Brazil captain and two-time World Cup winner Cafu believes that modern generation star players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are equally good and he called them 'two powers of world football.' "We're talking about the two powers of world football. They've been at the top for 15 years. One has won six awards, the other five. It's so hard to pick between them. They're both magnificent players," FIFA.com quoted Cafu as saying.

The veteran defender feels like his countryman Neymar has the skills to become "the best player on the planet." Talking about the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Cafu remained optimistic when asked Brazil's chances of bringing the Trophy home but he assured that the team will have a great World Cup.

"I think so. I'm very optimistic when it comes to the Selecao. I'm certain that Brazil will have a great World Cup. We have Neymar, a lot of other good, experienced players and a number of talented youngsters coming through," added Cafu. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Delhi reserves hospital beds for residents as virus cases surgeThe city of New Delhi on Sunday ordered many of its hospital beds to be reserved solely for residents of the Indian capital,...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. senator Scott says China trying to sabotage vaccine developmentThe United States has evidence China is trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Cate Blanchett reveals a bit of a chainsaw accidentActress Cate Blanchett suffered an accident with a chainsaw during the coronavirus lockdown with her family, she revealed during a podca...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Whoopi Goldberg teams with Extinction Rebellion for climate change movieAmerican actress Whoopi Goldberg has leant her voice to an Extinction Rebellion animated film highlighting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020