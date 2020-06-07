Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hardik Pandya's availability will help India in series against Australia: Ian Chappell

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell has said that India will benefit a lot in the series against Australia if the side picks Hardik Pandya in their squad.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 07-06-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 18:13 IST
Hardik Pandya's availability will help India in series against Australia: Ian Chappell
All-rounder Hardik Pandya (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell has said that India will benefit a lot in the series against Australia if the side picks Hardik Pandya in their squad. India and Australia are slated to play a four-match Test series later this year, beginning at Brisbane from December 3.

"Assuming India have a full-strength squad, the touring selectors have a crucial role to play. It will help if Hardik Pandya is available. He gives India an extra bowling option to maintain the pressure when the leading fast bowlers need a rest," ESPNCricinfo quoted Chappell as saying. "This is Pandya's chance to gradually build up overs in the three Tests before the SCG match, where he could act as the third seamer so that a second spinner can be included. Having Pandya at seven would necessitate Rishabh Pant keeping and batting at six," he added.

Pandya had last played a Test match in 2018 and he was out of cricketing action due to a back injury. Chappell also said that choosing a spinner may become a headache for the side and the management would be required to play one spinner from Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav.

"Choosing a spinner will prove a major headache for the Indian selectors. R Ashwin has a great overall record, but not so much in Australia. Ravindra Jadeja's all-round talents and improved bowling form make him a legitimate challenger, while Kuldeep Yadav's wrist-spin is the biggest wicket-taking threat on Australian pitches. The decision will call for brave selections," Chappell said. During 2018-19, India managed to defeat Australia in Australia for the first time in a Test series.

During the 2018-19 series, Australia was without the services of David Warner and Steve Smith as the duo was facing a one-year ban for their role in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa. In 2019, the duo staged a comeback into the Australian lineup, and the Australian side also has Marnus Labuschagne, who had a brilliant 2019-20 season.

Earlier this year, Australia displaced India as the number one team in the ICC Test rankings. In the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, India is at the pole position while Australia is placed second.

India and Australia will play four Tests and the matches will be played at Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. The match at Adelaide will be a day-night Test. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Delhi reserves hospital beds for residents as virus cases surgeThe city of New Delhi on Sunday ordered many of its hospital beds to be reserved solely for residents of the Indian capital,...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. senator Scott says China trying to sabotage vaccine developmentThe United States has evidence China is trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Cate Blanchett reveals a bit of a chainsaw accidentActress Cate Blanchett suffered an accident with a chainsaw during the coronavirus lockdown with her family, she revealed during a podca...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Whoopi Goldberg teams with Extinction Rebellion for climate change movieAmerican actress Whoopi Goldberg has leant her voice to an Extinction Rebellion animated film highlighting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020