The following are the top stories at 2107 hours: SPO-MINISTER-EVENTS Should be back with sporting events in a couple of months: Rijiju Kolkata, Jun 7 (PTI) Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said the country should be ready to host some of the sporting events in a couple of months and the government wants not just the top but all athletes to resume training as soon as possible. SPO-CRI-UMESH Umesh was terrified to bowl to Dravid, Laxman in Duleep trophy match early in his career New Delhi, June 7 (PTI) India fast bowler Umesh Yadav on Sunday revealed he was terrified when he got to know that he would be bowling to batting greats Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman in a domestic match early in his career. SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL-IND It will help India if Pandya is available for Tests against Australia: Chappell Melbourne, Jun 7 (PTI) Australian great Ian Chappell feels India should pick Hardik Pandya in the Test side when they make the trip Down Under later this year as the temperamental all-rounder would be crucial to handling the challenge posed by a strong home batting line-up.

SPO-CRI-SAMMY-RACISM Sammy says he faced racism while playing in IPL Kingston, Jun 7 (PTI) Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has alleged that he was subjected to racist comments during his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. SPO-CRI-WI-LD THOMAS Thomas wants to be counted among the greats, eyes Test debut in England Kingston, Jun 7 (PTI) Ambitious rookie West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas wants to be counted among greats and knows that Test cricket is the route he needs to follow to realise his dream.

SPO-BOX-CAMP-DELAY Resumption of boxers' training camp delayed due to pending administrative permissions New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) India's Olympic-bound boxers will have to wait for some more time before resuming training as the national federation's plan to restart the camp on June 10 in Patiala has been delayed by at least a week because of administrative issues. SPO-CRI-SALIVA-POLLOCK Using saliva won't pose any risk once you're in a bubble: Pollock Johannesburg, Jun 7 (PTI) Cricket can resume normally and even use of saliva to shine the ball won't pose any health risk if the matches are played inside bio-secure environment, reckons South African pace great Shaun Pollock.

SPO-CRI-JAFFER ICC guidelines banning use of saliva will be hard on bowlers: Jaffer Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels that the ICC guidelines banning use of saliva to shine the ball to deal with COVID-19 pandemic would make the life of bowlers difficult and urged the world body to ensure a balance between the bat. SPO-CRI-GOWER Grower urges cricketing world to embrace spirit of cooperation like West Indies London, Jun 7 (PTI) It's time that old power struggles are set aside and the cricketing world embraces the "spirit of cooperation" like the West Indies, says former England skipper David Gower. SPO-GOLF-ASIAN TOUR Asian Tour eyes September return; India to be big part of plans New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Eyeing a resumption in September, Asian Tour's CEO Cho Minn Thant has said that India would be a big part of the revised golf calendar with as many as three events likely in the country.

SPO-CRI-WILLIAMSON-KOHLI Fortunate to have played cricket along side Kohli, says Williamson Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) New Zealand captain Kane Williamson considers himself "fortunate" to have played the game along side Virat Kohli, and said he has been closely following his Indian counterpart's journey from a young age. SPO-CRI-STOKES-GOUGH Empty stadiums could affect Ben Stokes' performance: Darren Gough London, Jun 7 (PTI) Former England fast bowler Darren Gough believes that World Cup-winning all-rounder Ben Stokes' performance might be affected if international cricket is played in front of empty stands due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-AFGHAN-LD TRAINING Top Afghan cricketers resume training in Kabul Kabul, Jun 7 (PTI) Top Afghan players, including star all-rounder Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, resumed training on Sunday with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) beginning a month-long camp despite the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

SPO-FOOT-JHINGAN Jhingan recalls rejections by 3rd division clubs, says the phase toughened him New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Sandesh Jhingan might be among the biggest names in Indian football right now, but there was a time when the brawny defender was rejected by even third division clubs and he is grateful for that phase as it made him work harder..