Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-France prop Poirot retires from international duty at 27

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-06-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 00:08 IST
Rugby-France prop Poirot retires from international duty at 27

Former France captain Jefferson Poirot is retiring from international rugby at the age of 27 after saying he no longer had the motivation to continue playing for Le Bleus. Poirot, who has 36 caps, last played for France in this year's Six Nations tournament, which has yet to be completed after being put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prop, who plays for Bordeaux Begles in the Top 14, had been considering international retirement after France were knocked out by Wales in the World Cup quarter-finals last year. "When the competition finished, a few minutes after the final whistle, I felt empty," Poirot told sports daily L'Equipe https://www.lequipe.fr/Rugby/Article/Jefferson-poirot-j-arrete-l-equipe-de-france/1141147. "The decision was made in a fraction of a second."

"I feel my motivation is not at its maximum... I always promised myself I would be at 100% when playing for France, to not lie. Les Bleus, it's the Holy Grail. I can't go and play for them and just take my cap and my bonus." L'Equipe reported that Poirot informed France coach Fabien Galthie of his decision earlier on Sunday.

"It's not in my character to give up. Taking this decision is much deeper than that," he said. "It was difficult but it had the contrary effect. It made me feel relief, the decision was even easier to make. I might be criticised, but I haven't lied to anyone."

Poirot later wrote on Instagram that he wants to focus on winning club titles and spending more time with his family. "This decision will allow me to no longer feel like I'm 50% (focused) on all fronts, and refocus on a 100% goal," he said. "The goal that increasingly haunts me is to win club titles... and be a full-time dad... It's the right decision for me."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 3,593 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump wanted to deploy 10,000 troops in Washington D.C., official says

U.S. President Donald Trump told his advisors at one point this past week he wanted 10,000 troops to deploy to the Washington D.C. area to halt civil unrest over the killing of a black man by Minneapolis police, according to a senior U.S. o...

Athletics-Decathlon record holder Mayer beats Kaul, Uibo in garden clash

Frances decathlon world record holder Kevin Mayer beat world champion Niklas Kaul and world silver medallist Maicel Uibo in the latest edition of the Ultimate Garden Clash on Sunday where the trio competed simultaneously in three different ...

Mixed martial arts-McGregor announces his third retirement on Twitter

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has announced on Twitter that he is retiring from the sport for the third time, citing a lack of exciting options as the reason behind his decision to quit.Hey guys Ive decided to retire from fi...

CIC asks health ministry to appoint nodal officer for dissemination of COVID-19 info

The CIC has advised the Union health ministry to appoint a nodal officer for dissemination of COVID-19 related information in public domain on suo motu basis in larger public interest as mandated in the Right to Information RTI Act. Chief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020